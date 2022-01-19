Mandaue residents partially affected by Odette receive aid

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government has distributed aid of rice and drinking water to houses partially affected by super typhoon Odette.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, said the city started the distribution of 10 kilos of rice and 10 liters of drinking water on Monday, January 17, 2022.

The city first started distribution of aid to severely affected residents last December 29, 2021. They received 25 kilos of rice and 10 liters of drinking water.

Ibañez said the city decided to conduct the distribution to partially affected families via house-to-house because there are more partially damaged houses than the severely affected.

This would also avoid crowd gatherings at the gymnasiums or the barangay halls.

Aid for severely affected residents were given in gyms of barangays. Mandaue City said over 10,000 severely affected houses received the relief goods.

Lawyer Johnbee Biton, the city’s relief operations manager, said that as of Wednesday, January 19, over 7,000 owners of partially damaged houses have already received the relief goods.

He said the repacking and validation of partially damaged are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Ibañez said the City Social Welfare and Services’ validation of typhoon victims for the national government’s financial assistance is ongoing.

The national government will provide financial assistance equivalent to ₱1,000 for each individual or ₱5,000 per household.

A Facebook post of the Mandaue PIO said once the validation is done, they will post the official list of beneficiaries per barangay on their Facebook page.

