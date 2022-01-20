Mandaue now ready with list of beneficiaries for typhoon Odette financial assistance

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government has already released the list of beneficiaries to receive the national government’s financial assistance intended for those who were severely affected by typhoon Odette.

The Mandaue City Public Information Office on Wednesday night posted on their Facebook page the list of beneficiaries from 13 barangays.

According to the PIO, the 14 remaining barangays have yet to pass their lists.

The national government will provide financial assistance equivalent to ₱1,000 for each individual or ₱5,000 per household.

The city has yet to announce the date of the distribution although it has given its residents a chance to include or exclude themselves from the lists.

They can fill up online or get a form at the barangay hall for the petition to include and exclude themselves from the official list.

In Barangay Looc, Captain Allan Siazon said on Thursday morning, January 20, there were already a few residents who complain about not being on the list.

Siazon said the complainants are from partially damaged houses. He said that based on the explanation and instruction of the City Social Welfare and Services only the severely affected or totally damaged houses with low income are qualified to receive the assistance.

“Nangreklamo (sila) nahurot ang atop pero naa pay bongbong mahigdaan pa, naa may guidelines atoang gisunod, ang naay atop pero walay bongbong nya naay bongbong pero walay atop partially ra na katong walay atop, walay bongbong totally,” said Siazon.

Siazon said they can fill-up the form as the city has a grievance committee that will validate and check whether they will be included or not.

CDN Digital was also able to catch up with Mary Jane Tarona, the purok leader of sitio Riverside purok 3 at the Looc Barangay Hall.

Tarona gets a form of petition for exclusion. She said in her area, a wife and husband were both listed to receive the aid.

“Ang nahitabo, ang bana nagpalista sa barangay Opao kay adto man siya narehistro, ang asawa ang nalista sa barangay Looc, ang ilahang residency sa Looc, mao to ako sila’ng giingnan nga petitionan ta mo nga ipatangtang nako imohang bana, dili pwede magdoble kay mapriso mo luoy baya sad (og ma priso) nakasabot ra man pod sila,” said Tanora.

Meanwhile, the distribution of 10 kilos of rice and 10 liters of drinking water to partially damaged houses is ongoing.

The city first distributed 25 kilos of rice and 10 liters of drinking water to severely affected families. /rcg

