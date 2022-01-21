PRO-7 personnel receive COVID-19 booster shots

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five hundred personnel of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) received COVID-19 booster shots at the Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Avenue here.

According to a press release from the PRO-7, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Medical and Dental Unit 7 conducted the two-day COVID-19 booster vaccination for police personnel on January 20 and 21, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Joan Sia, assistant chief of RMDU-7, said that they received 500 doses of AstraZeneca booster vaccines from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) intended for those uniformed, non-uniformed personnel, and some of their dependents.

“Kailangan ng booster para sa atung dagdag na proteksyon at panlaban sa virus. Napaka importante kumpleto yung vaccine natin, kaya dinagdagan natin ng booster dose ng COVID-19. Nag upgrade yung virus, kailangan mag upgrade din tayo ng pang boost na panlaban sa virus. Nadagdagan po yung variant, kaya yung vaccine natin dinagdagan ng booster dose,” Police Major Christopher De Leon, chief medical officer of RMDU-7.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Aurora Rayos, information officer of PRO-7, for her part, said that a memorandum was circulated among the personnel and these 500 personnel were those who signified to take booster shots.

In his statement, Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 director, said that his personnel receiving booster shots is crucial to police functions.

/bmjo

