Pagasa: LPA likely to cross southern Visayas next week

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | January 21,2022 - 02:00 PM

CEBU, Philippines— A low pressure area (LPA), which is spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility, will likely traverse eastern Mindanao and the southern Visayas next week, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said on Friday, January 21, 2022.

The LPA is located 1855 kilometers east southeast Mindanao.

According to Jhomer Eclarino, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist, the LPA is “less likely to develop into a tropical depression.”

“Magdala kini usahay kusog nga mag paguwan next week nga posible ang mga pagbaha ug pagdahili sa yuta lab i na sa vulnerable area,” Jhomer Eclarino said.

(This will sometimes bring rains next week which can possibly cause floods or landslides in vulnerable areas.)

Meanwhile, Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers on Friday due to localized thunderstorms and northeast monsoon.

/dbs

TAGS: low pressure area, LPA, rains, weather

