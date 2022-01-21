More businesses renew permits in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Business Permit Licensing Office (BPLO) has already issued almost 3,000 business permits mostly online as a mitigating measure against the further spread of COVID-19.

Lawyer August Lizer Malate, BPLO head, added that about 7,000 to 8,000 businesses have already successfully applied online but are still subject to verification.

Malate said business permits will be released to those who have completed the process; fill out the necessary details, attach the supporting documents, payment, among others.

Malate said most of the businesses applied through their Electronic Business Permit and Licensing System (eBPLS).

The eBPLS was launched by BPLO last year.

Malate said implementing the system was one of the city’s ways to mitigate the COVID-19 spread. He said without eBPLS, there must be 700 to 900 businesses that will renew their business permits per day.

They have also placed self-registration kiosks at their office in front of the Mandaue City Hall and the one-stop-shop at the J-Centre Mall, where they can register.

Malate said they expect about 19,000 businesses to renew their permits.

The city’s renewal of business permits started last January 1, 2022, and was extended until February 15 to give businesses more time to renew their permits.

By law, businesses should renew their business permits within the first 20 days of January to avoid penalties. /rcg

