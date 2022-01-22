‘Pagmamano, tortang talong and sinigang’ featured on Craig of the Creek show

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Bisaya represent!

A recent Craig of the Creek episode pay homage to our culture with the inclusion of the Cebuano speaking Lola of Eileen and the Filipino culture of showing respect to elders known “bless” or “pagmamano.”

The clip from the episode was trending online as it touched a lot of Filipino netizens’ hearts.

Another clip from the same episode also showed Craig as he met the Filipino family of Eileen. The said meeting showcased some of the most loved Filipino dishes, “sinigang na isda” and “tortang talong.”

A third clip showed how Filipinos cook rice or “pagsaing” while using our fingers to measure water.

If you are wondering why the Filipino culture was featured in this show, you have Fil-am-illustrator-director Tiffany Ford to thank for.

Ford, who is half Filipino, grew up with her grandparents, who were both from Danao City, Cebu. They moved to the USA in the 1990s to help her mom raise her.

Another proud Filipino moment. / dcb