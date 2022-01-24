Ready to get away from the city? Manayon’s Peak in Naga City awaits

CEBU CITY, Philippines— If the city life is making you crazy, the silence of the mountains will surely do the trick to calm you down.

In Naga City, a southern Cebu town, approximately one and a half-hour away from Cebu City, there is a new hideaway that will surely take your blues away.

This is Manayon’s Peak, which is located in Sitio Panas, Balirong, Naga City.

Ka-Siloy Jeffrey Monilla shared with CDN Digital how to get to this beautiful peak in Barangay Balirong.

“Ride a bus or minibus going to Balirong, Naga (approx. 1Hr and 30 mins). Drop-off at Balirong, Brgy Hall. From there you can ride a habal2x (200 pesos each per way) approx 10-20mins going to the peak. As of the moment – no entrance fee,” he shared.

Tara pa bugnaw ta! LOOK: Ka-Siloy Jeffrey Monilla is making everyone wish they too are out camping and enjoying this… Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, January 22, 2022

The peak is a good place to reconnect with yourself , or even with some friends.

Talks over a bonfire while waiting for your food to be ready and just enjoy the laidback life in the mountains.

Just remember if you get to enjoy this beautiful place for free, do it a huge favor and clean up after your mess.

Always remember to leave no trace behind.

/dbs