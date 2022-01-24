Jerusalem inches closer to earning shot at world title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former world title challenger Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem is a step closer to earning another shot for a world title.

This as the 27-year old pride of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon has been ranked the No. 1 contender in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight division.

Jerusalem, a former stalwart of ALA Boxing Gym has also been elevated as the No. 2 contender in the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 3 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF). He is also ranked No. 6 in the World Boxing Association (WBA).

His first world title bout came up short in 2017 against Wenhang Menayothin of Thailand for the WBC world minimumweight title. Jerusalem lost via unanimous decision.

However, Jerusalem, now fighting under Zip Sanman Boxing Gym, said that he already learned his lessons from that loss.

“Akong nakat-onan atong dulaa namo ni Wenhang (Menayothing) nag kinahanglan gyud ko ug knockout ato para makadaog niya. Kinahanglan sad unta ko nga aggressive ato nga time. Kinahanglan gyud nga aggresive na ta pirmi kay mao na magdala sa dula,” said Jerusalem.

After losing to Menayothin, Jerusalem suffered another defeat in the hands of fellow Filipino Joey Canoy.

Instead of giving up, Jerusalem built back his confidence and went on a six-fight winning streak since 2017 and won the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight title by defeating Toto Landero in their rematch last July.

“Always think positive lang jud ta ani para sa kadaugan ubanan sa pag paningkamot ug pag ampo. Kanang knockout mo abot ra jud na sa dula,” added Jerusalem who sports a record of 17 wins with two defeats and 10 knockouts.

Jerusalem is very optimistic that he can land a world title fight this year, or perhaps, a world title eliminator.

If that happens, he might get a rematch against Menayothin, this time for a world title eliminator. If he beats Menayothin, he earns a world title shot against WBC world minimumweight champion Panya Pradabsri of Thailand.

On the other hand, Jerusalem could land a world title shot versus WBO world minimumweight champion Masataka Taniguchi of Japan since he is the top contender in the WBO minimumweight division.

Also, he may get to fight the winner between the reigning IBF world minimumweight champion Rene Cuarto and Pedro Taduran who are scheduled for a rematch next month.

/bmjo

READ: Jerusalem is GAB’s ‘Boxer of the Month’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy