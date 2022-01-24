P5K aid distribution is a ‘COVID superspreader’ — Lapu-Lapu dad

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Council ex-officio member and Association of Barangay Council (ABC) president Eduardo Cuizon describes that recent payout of the P5,000 financial assistance as superspreader of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Cuizon said that he observed, during the distribution on January 21 to 23, 2022, that it was not organized and that the health and safety protocols were no longer followed by the people lining up to claim their financial assistance.

The P5K aid distribution even resulted in traffic jams in different areas in the city.

“Mura siya og superspreader gyud siya sa COVID kay gamay ra man ang paymaster, unya giusa ra nila sa usa ka adlaw ra. Let’s say for example sa Barangay Bankal, more than 5,000 ka mga beneficiaries, in one seating lang sa usa ka adlaw. Maoy hinugdan grabeng kasamok, grabeng kasikit ang tawo adtong higayona,” Cuizon said.

(It was like a superspreader of COVID because the paymasters were few and they only did it in one day. Let’s say for example in Barangay Bankal, there are 5,000 beneficiaries that (the distribution) is in one seating in only one day.)

He said that they suggested distributing the assistance alphabetically, to ensure a proper system on the activity.

Chan, however, clarified that they implemented a system during the distribution.

He said that they had assigned personnel for the holding area, for the verification of beneficiaries, and even to assist the beneficiaries.

But the public were already desperate to claim their financial assistance.

Chan also told Cuizon that instead of criticizing, he should have lent his help during the distribution of the financial assistance.

“Karon moingon sila ingon ana? Gusto man kaha sila mahapsay, tabang sila, ayaw pasagdi ninyo ang mayor,” Chan said.

(Now, they say that that was what happened? If they want an orderly (distribution), then they should help, they should not leave it all to the mayor.)

