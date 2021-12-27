Lapu-Lapu DRRMO to give tents to families, whose homes were destroyed by Odette

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) in Lapu-Lapu City will distribute tents to families, whose houses were destroyed by typhoon Odette.

Nagiel Bañacia, DRMMO head, said that this would serve as temporary shelter to typhoon-stricken families.

But with a less than a hundred tents available at DRRMO, Bañacia said that they would be prioritizing those who had a family member from the vulnerable sector.

He said that they would be prioritizing the release of tents to those with a sick family member, persons with disability (PWDs), Senior Citizens, among others.

Currently, Bañacia said that they were coordinating with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) in identifying families that would be given tents.

“Gi-identify pa sa CSWDO ang families nga atong tagaan. But we really need thousands of tents as temporary shelter,” Bañacia said.

(The CSWDO will identify the families who would be given the tents. But we really need thousands of tents as temporary shelter.)

Meanwhile, Bañacia said that 95 percent of the city were already cleared from fallen trees and debris that was caused by typhoon Odette.

He said that the supply of water remains a concern of Oponganons.

“We already deployed water tank sa Barangay Punta Engaño kay no water at all mana ang ilang supply, while some private sectors are already helping us,” he added.

(We already deployed a water tank in Barangay Punta Engaño because they have no water supply at all while some sectors are already helping us.)

