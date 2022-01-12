Lapu-Lapu City identifies individuals who will receive P5K subsidy

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has already master listed 83,941 individuals who will receive the P5,000 financial assistance for families badly affected by super typhoon Odette.

This was confirmed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on his Facebook page.

“Sa pagkakaron, naabot na sa 83,941 ka mga indibidwal ang na-qualify sa atong mga barangay officials ug CSWDO personnel nga maoy angay makadawat sa P5,000 matag usa,” Chan’s post reads.

Chan said that this would mean that the city would need a total of P419,705,000 so that all master-listed individuals can receive financial assistance.

However, Chan said that the city only has an allocation of P236 million, which means that they are P183,705,000 short of budget.

Despite being short in resources, the mayor promised that he will do anything to look for additional funds so that everyone will receive the assistance.

“Kining atong kuwang nga P183M, ako na ang mangita og paagi nga mo-comeup niini aron ang tanang mga kwalipikado makadawat,” the mayor’s post added.

He also urged those who were not included in the list but deserving to receive the assistance to comment their personal information on the mayor’s Facebook page, such as their name, contact number, and address.

“Ang tanang mga datus nga atong makolekta, ato dayon ipabisita sa atong mga verifiers,” he said.

Earlier, the city has targeted to start the distribution of the financial assistance to beneficiaries on January 15 and 16, 2022. /rcg

