Bakud supports BBM-Sara tandem for May 2022 polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (BAKUD) party has formally thrown its support for the UniTeam of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Bakud Chairman Emeritus and Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III announced in a press conference on Tuesday, January 25, that their group will be endorsing the Presidency of Marcos and his running mate Duterte-Carpio.

“BBM is a very dear friend to the party, most especially to me. I have known BBM for more than four decades. Being in the company of BBM, I have known him as a very good person. Ligdong nga pagkatawo, sa ato pa’ng panultihon. Dili pala-away, at hindi mayabang,” said Durano.

Upon learning that Marcos would be teaming up with the Presidential daughter, the mayor described the tandem as “a match made in heaven.”

“As far as Mayor Inday Sara’s candidacy as Vice President from the south, we can just say that with our choice for president who is from the north, it’s a match made in heaven,” Durano said.

The Duranos are known to have close family ties with the Marcoses.

Bakud has vowed to Marcos that they will be supporting his presidential bid even before the group made the official announcement on Tuesday.

Durano revealed that members of the party and his family have been meeting with Marcos in private lunches even before the filing of Certificate of Candidacy (COC) last October 2021.

“We foresee that BBM shall be a healing president. He will unite our country and help us recover from the pandemic that has affected us for two years now,” he said.

“Bakud, being the dominant party in the fifth district, commits its full force to work all-out for the victory of the BBM Sara Uniteam,” he added.

While Bakud will be helping Marcos and Duterte-Carpio in the upcoming elections, Durano said, their standard bearer, former Tourism Sec. Ace Durano, is yet to choose his presidential candidate.

“As far as Sec. Ace is concerned, as the regional chairman of the PPP (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago), he is still in consultation with other PPP leaders in the province,” he explained.

