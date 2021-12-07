Isko asks for support from Cebu biz groups

CEBU CITY, Philippines – During his third visit to Cebu, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso asked members of the business community here to support his Presidential bid.

Domagoso was guest in a ‘dialogue’ with several of Cebu-based business groups held at Casino Español, a country club located in Cebu City, last December 6.

“Kung akoy nagustuhan ninyo ngayong araw na ito, please don’t stop it from you alone. Huwag mong solohin, i-share mo. Please help me win the election. I need your help,” Moreno told business leaders in a speech.

Those in attendance in Monday’s event included officials and members of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), and the Cebu Bankers Club.

CCCI and MCCI are some of the largest business-oriented groups in the Visayas-Mindanao areas.

CCCI has over 1,000 members, making it the second-largest business organization in the Philippines, next to the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

Domagoso reiterated his vow to slash fuel and electricity tax up to 50 percent, and that should he be elected, he aims to balance between concerns on health and economic recovery.

“I can only do these things, my aspirations, whether you call it visions or missions in my life, but one thing that I guarantee you, I will be there serving you,” he added.

Domagoso arrived in Cebu last December 5 where he was one of the guests for the reopening of Cebu Safari Park in Carmen town, northern Cebu.

Shortly before heading to Casino Español, he met Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and around 4,000 members of the city’s urban poor communities.

There, the Presidential candidate promised members of the city’s urban poor that he will be providing them a housing project, similar to what he did in Manila.

Later that day, Domagoso proceeded to the Capitol where he was joined by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Cong. Pablo John Garcia (Cebu 3rd District), and former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

