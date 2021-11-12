Leni talks about continued services to Cebu if she wins

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Presidential aspirant and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo said they will continue the services being offered in Cebu should she be elected as the next president in the 2022 elections.

In a press conference at their campaign headquarters along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City on Friday, November 12, 2021, Robredo said they never stopped their projects in the entire Cebu Island since she assumed office as vice president in 2016.

Robredo said they had initiated a lot of projects not just in Cebu City but also in other local government units (LGUs) in Cebu Province, which included the cities and towns of San Remigio, Tuburan, Tabuelan, San Francisco, Carcar, Consolacion, Naga, and Dalaguete.

The vice president noted their projects particularly at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cebu, where they provided shuttle services and dorms for the front liners, ferry service from Mactan to Olango Island.

She also shared that they downloaded money for the hospitals for the medical assistance.

“So tuloy-tuloy naman and just today, nag turn over kami ng mga sustainable livelihood and training funds for the three communities mga sewing communities…,” she said, adding that these also included those cook communities.

(So we will continue and just today, we turned over sustainable livelihood and training funds for the three communities — sewing communities …)

Though they provided those who lost their jobs amid the pandemic with cash grants, Robredo said they also provided them with training.

Meanwhile, Robredo’s running mate, former Senator Kiko Pangilinan, in a separate interview, said his advocacy had always been farming.

“Ten years na so we hope to address hunger and provide support sa ating mag-uuma/famers and fisher folks. When you increase the supply of hope, magiging mura ang pagkain, and everybody will benefit and mawawala na ang gutom. So that’s what we want to address because yung gutom has been exacerbated by COVID, loss of jobs,” he said.

(It has been 1o years so we hope to address hunger and provide support to our farmers and fisherfolks. When you increase the supply of hope, food will become cheaper and everybody will benefit and hunger will be gone. So that’s what we want to address because hunger has been exacerbated by COVID, loss of jobs.)

With the leadership of Robredo, the vice presidential aspirant hoped that they would be able to address the COVID-19 situation and would have a better economic recovery and would address hunger in the country.

