PCAP online chess resumes Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Toledo City Trojans and RCM Cebu resume their bids in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The Trojans are looking to redeem themselves after losing their opening match against Camarines Soaring Eagles.

On Wednesday, they take on the newcomer, Cagayan de Oro-Misamis Oriental Chess Association, in the first match. Toledo City then faces the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates in the second match.

Last Saturday, Cagayan de Oro faltered in its debut after bowing down to the Zamboanga Sultans while Surigao was beaten by another newcomer, the Davao Chess Eagles.

As usual, Toledo City will bank on its veteran woodpushers in National Masters’ (NM) Merben Roque, Rogelio Enriquez Jr. and International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas.

The rest of the Trojans who will be seeing action on Wednesday are playing team owner Jeah Jean Gacang, Rommel Ganzon, Ronald Ganzon, Jinky Catulay, Christopher Tabulado, Fide Arbiter (FA), Felix Poloyapoy Jr., Glicerio Pardillo, and Redentor Nailon.

Meanwhile, RCM Cebu will play its first match in the tournament after its scheduled opening day duel against the Tacloban Vikings was moved to another date.

RCM Cebu will play against the Palawan Queen’s Gambit in the first match and take on Iriga City Oragons in the second match.

RCM Cebu, formerly the Cebu City Machers, will field in Mark Mangubat, FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap, National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal, Bryle Arellano, Ariel Joseph Abellana, Romeo Resuera, Randy Cabuncal, Rex Androe Cabuncal, Reynaldo Flores, and Marphine Faith Mangubat.

Davao has the early lead in the southern division standings with 18 points, followed by Zamboanga at second with 14, Negros Kingsmen at third with 13.5, Camarines at fourth with 13 points, and Iloilo Kisela Knights at fifth place with 11.5 points.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Toledo Trojans split matches, land in third spot in PCAP online chess tourney

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy