Lapu starts master listing kids 5-11 years old for COVID-19 vaccination

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will now start master listing children ages 5 to 11-years old to be inoculated with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines.

Lawyer James Sayson, vaccination czar of Lapu-Lapu City, said this after the government has already issued emergency use authority (EUA) to Pfizer to be vaccinated in the said age group.

Sayson said that Luzon will start inoculating children on February 4.

He added that they have to be prepared when the inoculation of this age group will also start here in Cebu.

“Unya gusto nato nga kita, once mohatag ang national ug go signal for vaccination sa 5 to 11, ready na ang Lapu-Lapu nya pwede nata mo-vaccinnate dayon. Kay kahibaw ko daghan na sab nga ginikanan ang gustong bakunahan na ang ilang mga anak,” Sayson said.

As an added preparation, Sayson said that they will open new vaccination sites to cater to this age group.

Aside from this, to avoid the influx of those who would like to avail the vaccine in different vaccination sites, Sayson said they will also bring the vaccination of COVID-19 vaccines to Barangay Health Centers.

“We will have a meeting with the barangay captains next week kay ang among plano, mag-open ta ug booster shots sa mga health centers. Ug kadtong mga mag-second dose, posibleng sa health center nalang pod sila,” he added.

Currently, the city has three permanent vaccination sites, which include the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Complex, Pajo Gymnasium, and Mactan Liberty Shrine.

But Sayson said that they are planning to reopen the vaccination site at Barangay Marigondon when the inoculation of 5 to 11 years old will start. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy