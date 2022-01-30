Mandaue police after man who mauled, robbed salon cashier

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen of Station 3 of Mandaue City Police Office is conducting a follow-up operation against a man tagged as responsible for mauling and allegedly robbing a salon cashier on Sunday morning, January 30, in Barangay Basak in Mandaue City.

Police Captain Emmanuel Rabaya, chief of Police Station 3 of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that they had no identity yet of the suspect but they already had leads which they were currently pursuing.

Rabaya further added that they had come up with the leads after they saw the video (CCTV footage) that they got from the salon where the incident happened.

In a separate interview, Police Corporal Ravinzoro Anor, desk officer of Police Station 3, said that they received a report of a mauling incident involving a woman on Sunday morning, past 8 am. They only knew about the robbery at past 2 p.m. already.

Based on the video that is circulating online, a man wearing an orange shirt was seen mauling the salon cashier. The post also claimed that the man stole the salon’s earnings of the previous day and the victim’s cellphone.

According to the person who posted the video, the victim, who is from Bogo City and is a stay in employee, is currently recuperating at the hospital from the wounds and injuries she sustained from the mauling incident.

As of now, police continue to locate the person responsible for robbery and attack.



