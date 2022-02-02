More typhoon victims in Cebu City to get financial aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More Cebu City victims of Typhoon Odette will finally get their financial aid from the city government and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said there will be eight barangays with at least 2,625 beneficiaries who will receive the DILG aid.

The aid differs for each beneficiary depending on the family size so the mayor cannot determine the amount each beneficiary will receive, but the budget from DILG is P22 million.

“There are I think (more than) 20 barangays that will receive the financial aid. We will be distributing to eight barangays today for the DILG,” said Rama on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The barangays and the number of beneficiaries each that will receive financial aid from the DILG starting today are the following:

San Jose- 33

Parian – 199

Paril – 149

Capitol Site – 580

Lahug – 250

Malubog – 237

Budlaan – 1,077

Buot – 107

The city’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) will also start the distribution of the P5,000 financial aid to typhoon affected structure owners in 16 barangays.

DSWS head Portia Basmayor said they will start the distribution on February 3 to 5, 2022, in the different designated barangay gyms.

Here are the barangays that will receive their P5,000 aid with the number of beneficiaries each:

Buot – 517

Tabunan – 92

Mabini – 389

Agsungot – 220

Budlaan – 976

Banilad – 1,839

Zapatera – 337

Day-as – 78

T. Padilla -1,102

Sto. Niño – 78

Pahina San Nicolas – 732

Sawang – 609

Poblacion Pardo – 106

Labangon – 1,099

Calamba – 316

Kalunasan – 2,172

Rama said that the city has a target of distributing all financial aid by February 25, 2022, which is why he has asked the City Disaster if there is a need to seek a supplemental budget.

He has also ordered City Accounting to hasten the obligating of the 2021 budget, from which the budget for the financial aid is sourced, so the money can be released.

“We will find a way to release the money that is why I asked for a list, how many barangays left, how much money we have so if we need to ask for a supplemental budget, we can” he said.

The DSWS said they are nearing completion in the validation of beneficiaries from the 80 barangays. At least 18 barangays already received their share in January 2022 leaving only 62 barangays left.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Odette victims from 62 Cebu City brgys still await release of P5,000 cash aid

Rama issues marching orders: Release all P5K typhoon aid by February 25

Rama to City Accounting: Hasten obligating of budget to release P5K typhoon aid

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy