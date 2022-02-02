Fil-Am skier Asa Miller arrives in China for Winter Games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino-American skier Asa Miller has started acclimatizing in China in preparation for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 21-year old Miller who is the country’s lone representative in the biennial games will vie in the giant slalom on February 13 and the slalom event on February 16.

He and the Philippine delegation arrived in Beijing earlier this week.

Upon arriving, Miller immediately headed to the Xiaohaituo Mountain’s National Alpine Skiing Center along with his father Kelly to test the slopes.

“I’m certainly inspired by all the people that I represent so I hope I can represent them with all the best I can,” Miller, the two-time Winter Olympian said.

“I’m very, very proud to be representing the Philippines once again. I hope to embody all the values that our country brings and share that with the people I meet here.”

In his first stint in the Winter Olympics in 2018, Miller finished 70th among 110 skiers in the giant slalom.

“We will have training sessions every day starting Tuesday to learn more about the snow and the hills,” he said. “My skiing has improved and I think I will do better than before.”

Aside from Miller and his father, the rest of the Philippine delegation is composed of Chef de Mission Bones Floro and Athlete Welfare officer Joebert Yu, Snowboard Federation President Jim Palomar Apelar, Philippine Skating Union president Nikki Cheng, and trainer Will Gregorak. /rcg

