Cebuano slugger Noynay to defend WBO title against Aussie Wilson

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano slugger, Joe “Jaw Breaker” Noynay is scheduled for a rematch against erstwhile unbeaten Aussie Liam Wilson on March 2 at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Center in Brisbane, Australia.

As odd as it may sound, Noynay needs to defend the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific super featherweight title against an opponent he floored four times and went on scoring a fifth round technical knockout victory.

On July 7 last year, Noynay upset the heavily favored Wilson in Newcastle, Australia to defend the WBO regional title. It was a lopsided and short-lived bout between Noynay and Wilson which makes their scheduled rematch very surprising.

The defeat stained Wilson’s erstwhile unbeaten record of nine wins with six knockouts.

Meanwhile, Noynay improved to 19-2-2 (win-loss-draw) with eight knockouts.

However, the 26-year-old Bogo City Native, who is currently the No. 5 in WBO’s super featherweight division needs to face the Australian boxer anew.

He wrested the WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight title in 2019 by upsetting Kosuke Saka in the latter’s home town in Osaka Japan via technical knockout.

After beating Saka, Noynay knocked out Japanese Satoshi Shimizu to defend the title. He went on absorbing a draw against Kenichi Ogawa and retained the title in the same year.

The only time Noynay fought in Cebu was in 2018 against Hector Garcia Montes of Mexico in his hometown in Bogo City.

Noynay defended his WBO Asia Pacific Youth super featherweight title against Montes via majority decision.

On the other hand, Wilson was projected as a topnotch prospect for his impressive winning streak before losing to Noynay.

He beat three Filipinos in Francis Chua, Rodynie Rafol, and Ariel Puton, and clinched the IBF Youth super featherweight title in the process.

