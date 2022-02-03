Miller to carry PH flag in Winter Olympics opening

CEBU CITY, Philippines– For the second straight Winter Olympics, Filipino-American skier Asa Miller will carry the country’s flag in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, tomorrow, Friday, February 4, 2022.

The 21-year old Miller is the lone athlete vying for the Philippines in the Winter Olympics.

However, he is accompanied by several Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) officials along with his father Kelly, and trainer Will Gregorak.

Joining them in the delegation are POC President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Chef de Mission Bones Floro and Athlete Welfare officer Joebert Yu, Snowboard Federation President Jim Palomar Apelar, and Philippine Skating Union president Nikki Cheng.

“I’m extremely excited the first time, it was one of the best moments of my life,” Miller said.

“And I can’t wait to do it for the second time.”

Miller has been acclimatizing for the entire week at the National Alpine Skiing Centre atop the Xiaohaituo Mountain.

Tolentino and POC head of legal Billy Sumagui arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to join the delegation and show support to the lone Filipino-American athlete who will vie in the men’s giant slalom on February 13 and in the slalom event on February 16.

Miller, who is based in Portland, Oregon has been representing the Philippines since the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Korea along with figure skater, Michael Martinez.

“It feels great that it’s real now,” Miller said. “And it feels great to be in China again—the Olympic spirit and the culture all over the place, as well as the other athletes—they’re very fun and motivating.”

Miller is quite familiar with the Chinese culture considering he became an exchange student when he was 14 in Beijing.

“I hope to do better this time around, I was really, really proud the last time and I’m prouder and more motivated this time,” he said.

For tomorrow’s opening ceremonies, athletes from 91 countries will parade at The Bird’s Nest or the National Stadium. The Philippines will enter the stadium at No. 69.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 8 PM with 3,000 performers. /rcg

