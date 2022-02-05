Obiena finishes 4th in tough Berlin meet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino pole vault star Ernest John “EJ” Obiena on Saturday shrugged off injuries and controversies back home by finishing fourth in the ISTAF Indoor Berlin in Berlin, Germany.

Obiena, the 26-year old pole vaulter who is embroiled in a scathing word ward with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) finished fourth overall among a dozen other world-class pole vaulters that vied in the event.

He logged his best jump of 5.70 meters behind Germany’s Oleg Zernikel who tallied his best of 5.81m to win bronze.

American KC Lightfoot grabbed the silver with a 5.92m effort while Olympic gold medalist and world record-holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden won gold in 6.03m.

Obiena who recently underwent surgery on his left knee needed to jump twice to clear 5.45m, but succeeded without problems on his 5.59m and 5.70m attempts.

However, he fell short in his attempt to clear 5.81m while Lightfoot and Duplantis went on a one-on-one duel until the latter succeeded in his second attempt to clinch the top spot.

Obiena, the current Asian record holder in the event, has been in a bitter rift with Patafa after the latter accused him of embezzling his training funds in 2018.

The controversy went viral with the majority of the public rallying behind Obiena’s side.

In his earlier statements, Obiena announced that he’s jumping for the country and his countrymen and not for Patafa.

Obiena also withdrew numerous times from the mediation process initiated by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to fix the issue between him and Patafa.

After his stint in Berlin, Obiena will head to Duplantis’ home in Sweden for the Beijer Pole Vault Gala that is hosted by the European Athletics Indoor Area Permit Meeting.

Obiena then proceeds to compete in the Orlen Cup in Poland on February 11 and in France on February 17 for the Hauts-de-France Meeting. He then returns to Poland for the Orlen Copernicus Cup. /rcg

