Young adults make up most of health protocol violators in Lapu-Lapu — cop chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Majority of health protocol violators apprehended from February 1 to 5 in Lapu-Lapu City were young adults in their early 20s.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) director, said this was his general assessment of police apprehensions from that period of time.

Banzon, however, said that he could not provide how many the exact number of young adults apprehended but this was just his general assessment of those apprehended.

From February 1 to 5, 348 violators were apprehended as the Lapu-Lapu City police strictly implemented the health protocols with the city still under the Alert Level 3.

Of the 348 violators, 156 were apprehended for not wearing face masks, 106 for disregarding social distancing, and 86 for not following the curfew ordinance, which runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“Di ko muingon nga nagkaubos or nagkataas siguro kay depende man kay kung itutok nato tanang resources nato, most likely mudaghan pa gyud ni but so far in our deployment namo karon, mao ni ang result,” Banzon said.

(I cannot say for certain whether it is decreasing or increasing but it will depend on the resources we are using, but most likely if we will use all our resources this number will increase. However, so far in our deployment now, these are the results.)

“Pero kung based sa previous nga mga weeks, niubos siya but dili ingun ana ka significant,” he added.

(However, based on the previous weeks, it has gone down but it is not that significant.)

Banzon begged off to disclose their total manpower for safety purposes.

Despite this downtrend, Banzon said that this still meant that some were still hardheaded and complacent in properly observing the health protocols implemented in the city.

He also said that the erring minors were now fewer as compared to previous apprehensions.

The violators were mostly apprehended in the interior portions of the city and most of these violators were caught for failing to follow social distancing.

Banzon said that these were those neighbors who were caught gathering for unessential purposes.

He also noted the big drop in numbers of violators as comparted to last year’s apprehensions where 200 individuals would be apprehended daily as compared to the 348 violators caught in a week.

With this, he reminded the public to continue to follow health protocols because the police would strictly implement this.

