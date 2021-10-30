Abdulhamid TKOs Egera in the mainer of ‘Sanman Bubble VI’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sanman Boxing Gym’s Adam Diu “Big Daddy” Abdulhamid displayed size and power to clinch the Philippine welterweight title against Jason Egera in the main event of “Sanman Bubble VI” on Friday evening in General Santos City.

Abdulhamid put on a dominant showing by pummelling Egera with combinations until the latter decided that he had enough in the eighth round.

Egera, sensing that he was in danger of getting knocked out, decided to surrender in the middle of the eighth round which gave a technical knockout victory to Abdulhamid.

Egera had his fair share of good moments in his loss to Abdulhamid, but it wasn’t enough to stop the latter from landing more punches.

With the victory, the 26-year-old Abdulhamid of General Santos City improved to 17 wins with 9 knockouts along with nine defeats.

The 36-year-old Egera suffered his 23rd loss with 24 wins, 11 knockouts and 3 defeats.

Meanwhile, former world title challenger Aston Palicte scores a unanimous decision victory against Rolan Jay Biendima (15-10-1,8KOs). All three judges scored 100-89 in favor of Palicte who improved to 28-4-1 (win-loss-draw) with 23 knockouts.

Palicte extended his winning streak to three, following his 2019 loss to Renz Rosia in Manila.

Olympian Mark Anthony Barriga also won by unanimous decision against Ramel Antaran. Barriga who competed in the 2012 London Olympics improved to a 11-1 (win-loss) slate with 2 knockouts.

The three judges scoring the bout saw it, 76-75, 77-74, and 77-74, in favor of Barriga.

Barriga scored his second straight victory following his loss to Carlos Licona Mexican Carlos Licona for the IBF world minimumweight in 2018.

On the other hand, former world title challenger Joey Canoy beat Michael Camelion by unanimous decision. With the victory, Canoy’s record improved to 17-5-1 (win-loss-draw) with 9 knockouts.

It was Canoy’s first win after losing to African Nhalnhla Tyirha in a non-title bout last May 21, 2021 in East London, South Africa.

/dbs

