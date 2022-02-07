How singles can enjoy Valentine’s Day

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Who says Valentine’s Day is just for couples?

Single people can celebrate V-Day, too.

If you’re single and want to celebrate, make sure that the celebration becomes a great opportunity to indulge in fun activities.

Here’s how you can do it:

Buy Yourself Some Flowers

On your way home, drop by a flower shop and buy yourself some flowers. You can either pick a beautiful floral arrangement of opt to design your own bouquet at home. You can use these flowers for decorations or to just make your place smell very sweet on this special day.

Host a Single’s Only Dinner Party

Celebrate love by cooking a yummy dinner for your single friends. And don’t forget to also prepare something bubbly so you can give your independence a toast!

Pamper Yourself

Spoil yourself! Get a haircut, manicure or massage. Looking good and feeling good is the best way to show love for oneself.

Prepare a Romantic Dinner for your Family

Spending quality time with the people we love is still the best way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Make sure to prepare your best recipe for them, set the table, light a candle, and of course never forget to open a bottle of wine to make the celebration extra special.

Go out on a date with your BFF

Celebrate best friend love. Dress up and visit a fancy restaurant with that one person who is always there for you through thick or thin. And don’t forget to order the restaurant’s V-Day special menu. Of course, don’t forget the wine!

With your hands full on Valentine’s Day, there is no reasons for all the singles out there to feel annoyed or hurt when you see red roses, chocolates and stuff toys with the phrase “be mine” written on it sold on commercial establishments.

Not having a significant other to cuddle doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate self-love.

/bmjo

