IKEA Philippines expands e-commerce operations to Pampanga and Cebu

Manila – After a successful opening late last year, and an already-thriving e-commerce operation in Manila, IKEA Philippines has started to expand its e-commerce business to Pampanga in Central and North Luzon, and Cebu in the Visayas by opening collection points in these key locations. These collection points are hubs where customers outside of Metro Manila can pick up their online purchases from the largest IKEA store in the world.

“We are always looking for new ways to make our home furnishing solutions more accessible to the many people. Through additional collection points in Luzon and Visayas, we can reach even more Filipinos and help them create a better and more sustainable everyday life,” shared Jon Cinconiegue, Fulfillment Developer of IKEA Philippines.

The Pampanga collection point, located at Cluster J, The Shoppes @ Infinity in Angeles City, has already started serving customers in Central and Northern Luzon since December 2021, while the Cebu collection point is located at Veranda Alley, Robinsons Galleria Cebu City, Gen. Maxilom Ave. Extension Cor. Sergio Osmeña Blvd., Cebu City begins operations on February 8. Fees for the Click & Collect service are Php900 for Pampanga and Php2,700 for Cebu, with XDE Logistics providing courier services for both collection points. XDE is the domestic contract logistics partner of IKEA Philippines providing door-to-door deliveries from Manila to Cebu and across the country. IKEA has also partnered with LBC in providing parcel delivery to both Pampanga and Cebu which will be offered soon.

Online shoppers can avail the collection point service in three quick and easy steps.

1. Upon check out, select the Click & Collect option.

2. Choose preferred collection point, collection date, and time of pick up.

3. After payment, shoppers will receive an order confirmation and SMS notification once the order is ready for pick up at the collection point.

Online customers can also earn reward points when they join the IKEA Family club. Registration is free and can be done online at family.IKEA.com.ph, using a mobile phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop. The online store at IKEA.ph continues to offer the full IKEA range to customers, allowing them to shop safely and conveniently online, 24/7.

For more information on the Click & Collect service, visit IKEA.ph/collectionpoint

