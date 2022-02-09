Mandaue to focus on booster shots during second round of Nat’l Vax Days

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Vaccination Operations Center will focus on administering booster doses during the second round of the National Vaccination Days on Thursday and Friday, February 10 and 11, 2022.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, the VOC deputy chief said this is because over 81 percent of the city’s eligible population are already fully vaccinated while the number of booster doses administered is still very minimal.

As of February 7, 2022, based on the Cebu Vaccination Statistics data, 81.70 percent, or 276,581 of Mandaue City’s eligible population, are fully vaccinated while 92 percent, or 311,710 individuals, have already received their first dose.

Dargantes said they are catching up with the booster, considering that the time interval of booster dosing has been shortened from six months to three months.

Currently, the Mandaue has already administered 21,800 booster doses.

The deputy chief said some possible reasons for the low number of booster shots administered is because some people still don’t know that the booster dosing time has been shortened and maybe some people decided not to be boosted because they are just staying at their homes.

Dargantes clarified that they will still be welcoming first and second dosers at the vaccination sites.

She said they target to administer 29,000 booster doses and 1,800 doses for minors aged 12 to 17 years old.

Finally, Dargantes said the city is prepared for the second round of the national vaccination days.

All sites, namely the UCLM new campus building, Pacific Mall, Parkmall, J Centre Mall, and Insular Square Basak, will be opened on these days.

Dargantes said, though, that Parkmall will cater to minors aged 12 years old to 17 years old.

Aside from this, she said they will also conduct off-site vaccination in different barangays.

/bmjo

