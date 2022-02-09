Radaza reports to Oponganons: ‘I am proud of what we have achieved’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Paz Radaza delivered her “Report to the Oponganons” on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in a restaurant in Barangay Ibo, here.

Radaza chooses to no longer run for congress this coming May 2022 elections and has decided to run again for mayor. She will be facing incumbent mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Radaza reported that since she was elected as a congresswoman in 2019, she was able to sponsor 130 house bills and resolutions in the lower house.

This includes the Bayanihan 1, 2, and 3; Arise, Cures, and New Normal Bills; Salary Standardization Law; Lapulapu International Airport; Lapulapu National Nonworking Holiday; Prohibition against calling a fish Lapulapu; Department of Disaster Resilience; Metro Cebu Train; Increasing the bed capacity of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center; 25-percent Discount para sa Senior Citizens; among others.

She added that in the House of Representatives, she also became a member of different committees.

“These are the committees on Women and Gender Equality, Persons with Disabilities, Reforestation, and Accounts. Vice Chairperson sad kita sa mga komitiba sa Social Services ug sa Welfare of Children,” Radaza said.

Aside from crafting laws, Radaza said that she also thrives to implement programs and projects that would directly help and benefit the public.

She said that this is through implementing activities for her different advocacies, including social welfare and development, labor and employment, health, skills development, and education.

“Around 40,000 Oponganons received assistance from our AICS Program of DSWD. This totals about 63 Million pesos worth of assistance for burial, educational, food, medical, transportation, and others,” she added.

Radaza said that for employment, more than 13,000 Oponganons were given job opportunities under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) and Government Internship Program (GIP) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), which amounted to P74 million.

For Education, she said that more than P26 million was given to 2,654 Oponganons, including the students in the Lapu-Lapu City College under the scholarship programs of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

“We were able to secure also a budget of about 10 Million pesos for technical skills development. With this, about 600 Oponganons were able to avail themselves of different trainings from TESDA. Aside from trainings, they were also given equipment, tools, and kits they need,” she said.

Radaza was also able to secure P5 million for hospital bills, laboratories, therapy, dialysis, among others, benefiting 400 patients.

All in all, Radaza said that almost 50,000 Oponganons benefited in the different programs with a budget of P180 million.

She also revealed that from 2019 up to the present, she has also facilitated infrastructure projects worth P2.8 billion with the help of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“It has been a very challenging term. With the pandemic, Odette, and all, we can only draw strength by improving what we have and our relationship with others. I am proud of what we have achieved despite these challenges,” Radaza added.

