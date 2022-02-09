Rep. Radaza awards LET topnotchers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Paz Radaza awarded four Oponganons who landed at the Top 10 of the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET).

The recognition was held in a restaurant at Barangay Ibo, here.

Among the Oponganons who received recognition from Radaza is Victor Amigable Jr., who landed at the fourth spot in the examination; Australia Malingin, who landed at 7th place; Ma. Louviña Yote, who landed at 8th; and Judy Ann Eborde, who landed at 7th, too.

Aside from tokens and certificates, each of them also received cash reward ranging from P5,000 to P10,000.

“You have impressively excelled in your endeavors. You gave us pride and inspiration to always do our best. Proud kaayo mi ninyo. Congratulations!,” Radaza said.

Aside from the LET topnotchers, Radaza also gave recognition to Ginevive Atigua Louw, who was crowned Elite Mrs. Philippines International in 2021.

Louw also received a token, certificate, and a cash reward worth P10,000.

Radaza, however, clarified that the cash reward that they received came from her own pocket.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Rep. Paz Radaza to run for Lapu-Lapu mayor in 2022 polls

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy