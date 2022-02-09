Radaza understands DBM’s decision to turn down request for advance release of NTA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Paz Radaza said she fully understands the Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) denial of her and the Lapu-Lapu City councilors’ request to release in advance the 20 percent of the National Tax Allotment (NTA) to different barangays in the city.

On December 20, 2021, the city council approved a resolution requesting the DBM, through the office of Radaza, to release in advance the NTA.

Radaza wrote a letter to DBM OIC-secretary Rose Marie Canda through DBM Regional VII Director Lenin Bernales, to channel the concern of the city councilors.

The congresswoman stated in her letter that releasing in advance of at least 20 percent of the NTA will capacitate them more to be effective in delivering the needed services.

“Considering the foregoing, we regret that we cannot favorably act on your request,” read OIC-Director IV John Aries Macaspac’s answer to the request of the members of the city council.

Macaspac stated that the national government is mandated to ensure that there are sufficient cash resources to fund all government’s program/project expenditures on a timely basis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic has caused enormous stress on the government’s financial position in the form of lower revenues and higher disbursement requirements,” Macaspac added.

Director Macaspac is hoping that legislators understand their constraints.

Radaza said that although she understands the DBM, she said the early release of 20 percent of the NTA would have allowed the barangays to recover from the devastation left by super typhoon Odette in December 2021 and the ongoing health crisis brought by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Gi-project naman gud nila nga mao ni gastuhon on a monthly basis. So ni-isplikar lang sila nga they cannot do it. Ang ato ni-request ta nga ma-advance lang ang 20 percent tungod sa kadaghan sa mga nanghitabo ba diri sa Lapu-Lapu,” Radaza said.

Aside from this, the DBM also explained to her that if they will grant her request, other LGUs might also follow them and would request for an advance release of their NTA.

“I’ll try to find a follow-up on this. Kung unsa pa gyud ang atong mahimo, ug naa ba gyud na, or wala ba silay special accommodation on this,” she added.

