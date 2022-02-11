JC de Vera straightens netizens’ misconceptions on peace sign gesture





CEBU, Philippines — Kapamilya actor JC de Vera is trending on Twitter Philippines, Friday, February 11, 2022.

This was after he clarified netizens’ and fans’ misconceptions and speculations, who presumed he is supporting the Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos and Vice President aspirant Sara Duterte.

On Thursday, February 10, the actor uploaded photos of him making a peace sign.

He was guesting at his mother network’s noontime show, “It’s Showtime!”

One netizen asked De Vera to vote and support the BBM-Sara tandem, saying this would make her love the actor even more.

De Vera straightforwardly answered the female netizen with, “nope.”

The peace sign is a famous gesture of the late former president Ferdinand Marcos.

Another netizen commented a screenshot from De Vera’s Instagram story showing that the actor is supporting Presidential aspirant and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo.

De Vera wrote on his IG story, “She’s my PRESIDENT!!! 💯.”

The photo post drew mixed reactions from netizens. It has now reached 17,000 reactions and 2.1 thousand comments as of this writing.

On Friday, De Vera uploaded another photo of him making the finger heart gesture which fans assumed as a confirmation that he is indeed supporting Robredo.

Robredo is also using the finger heart gesture as seen in her pictures. Supporters of Robredo calls it the “Leni finger heart.”

