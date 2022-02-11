88K vaccines for 5 to 11-year-old kids allotted for Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas is set to get 88,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines specifically tailored for children, who are 5 to 11 years old.

Doctor Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of the Visayas Vaccine Operations Center (VVOC), said they were expecting the vaccines to arrive on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The vaccines are specific only for this age group and cannot be used for adults or older minors as the dosage is different.

“We will be receiving 88,000 doses bukas po para sa ating pediatric 5 to 11. And distribution nito meron po para sa Bohol, para sa Cebu Province, meron din for the Metro Cebu, Negros Occidental, and Siquijor. Ididistribute po yan evenly according to the master list,” said Loreche.

(We will be receiving 88,000 doses tomorrow for our pediatric 5 to 11. And the distribution for this — there is for Bohol, for Cebu province, we also have for Metro Cebu, Negros Occidental and Siquijor. This will be distributed evenly according to the master list.)

Cebu will get 36,000, and an additional 12,000 doses for the three highly urbanized cities (HUCs) of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

Loreche said that the 88,000 doses would be allocated to 44,000 minors as the second dose for each must be secured. The second dose need to be administered 21 days after the first jab.

Partially, there are 122,000 minors preregistered for the vaccination in Bohol, 177,000 in Cebu including the HUCs, 93,000 for Negros Oriental, and 8,000 for Siquijor.

National Vaccination Days

The first day of the National Vaccination Days on February 2, 2022, yielded lower results than the VVOC expected.

In fact, the region only administered 51,342 jabs for the first day or 21.96 percent of its daily target at 233,733 jabs.

The highest jabs administered was in Cebu Province with 24,839 doses, but this was only 27.24 percent of its supposed daily target at 91,199.

In terms of percentage reached for its daily target, Cebu City leads the region with 8,864 jabs administered equivalent to 30.47 percent of its daily target of 29,088.

Loreche said that they did not expect to reach the target for the National Vax Days even on the second day on February 11, 2022, as they expected the people to come to the sites on Saturday, February 12, 2022, because it would fall on the weekend.

The VVOC urged the public to get vaccinated, and especially those who were due for their boosters to also get the jab so they could get strengthened immunity against COVID-19.

/dbs

