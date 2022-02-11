CHD: Fewer people get jabs in Cebu City for National Vax Days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) notes fewer people getting vaccinated than expected for the first day of the National Vaccination Days.

On February 10, 2022, the CHD only recorded 8,538 vaccinated individuals.

This includes 1,817 for the first dose, 3,733 for the second dose, and 3,033 for the booster shots.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, head of the City Health Department, admits that the numbers are much lower than they wanted.

“Nangita ta asa na gyod ni atong mga kaigsuonan. Basin kay weekend, Valentine’s, mahadlok lang mahilantan,” he said.

(We are looking for our fellowmen. Perhaps, because it’s a weekend, Valentine’s, they are afraid to get a fever.)

Still, today 40 sites opened for those who want to get vaccinated.

Ibones attributes the fewer number of individuals getting jabbed on Thursday with vaccine hesitancy and brand preference.

One one end, the CHD expects that the remaining populace who are not vaccinated are those who deliberately refuse to get the jab.

Majority of the adult city residents are already fully vaccinated or waiting for their second dose.

This is why the city government continue to conduct information drives in hopes to change the minds of individuals still apprehensive of the vaccine.

On the other end of the spectrum, those who are due for booster shots and are willing to get the jab are also picky on their brand of vaccine.

If their preferred brand is not available, he said, they would choose to delay their booster shot until the brand would be available.

Ibones said that all vaccines had been proven safe and effective against severe forms of COVID-19 and the public should not choose the brand.

“The best vaccine is what is available,” he reiterated.

With the decreased number of individuals going to the sites, the CHD has decided to close down 10 sites for the last day of the National Vax Days on February 12, 2022.

Ibones said they would transfer the resources and manpower in the sites with few turn-outs to sites with higher turn-outs so that these sites could cater to more individuals.

The city will release the sites available or open on Saturday within today.

Ibones hopes that more people get jabbed on Saturday especially minors aged 12 to 17 years old, whose parents will have time to bring them to the vaccination sites.

/dbs

