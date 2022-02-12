Fil-Am skier Miller vies in men’s giant slalom at Winter Games this Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Asa Miller, the country’s lone athlete in the Beijing Winter Olympics, will finally show his skiing prowess when he vies in tomorrow’s (Sunday) men’s giant slalom event at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Xiaohaituo Mountain, China.

The official venue— the Ice River Course at the National Alpine Skiing Center is where Miller and 149 other skiers will be competing.

The races start with the first run at 10 a.m. and the second run at 1:45 p.m tomorrow.

“He [Miller] is very positive on the hill and looks confident. I think Asa is a dynamic, exciting skier, period. I think he’ll give us a good show,” said Will Gregorak, Miller’s American mentor and a former World Cup ski campaigner for the United States.

“He’s executing a movement pattern really well right off the bat today, which is what you want to see as we get to race time. We’re all good.”

The 21-year old Filipino-American will go up against two-time world junior champion Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, Manuel Feller of Austria, Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic medalist Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, two-time Olympic bronze medalist Alexis Pinturault of France, and 2021 World Championships silver medalist Luca De Aliprandini of Italy.

“I’m just going to do my best to stay relaxed because I ski my best when I am relaxed and confident,” said Miller.

“It’s all about doing what I know best that day, not letting the pressure and stress get into my head.”

“Am I ready? yes I am,” said Miller whose modest goal is to improve on his 70th place finish in his Olympic debut in Pyeongchang.

Gregorak said that the snow condition may change a bit in the next few days but it won’t affect Miller’s performance.

“It sounds like there’s going to be maybe a little bit of snow in the next few days, it’s a small amount of snow and the base is dense enough now, but I don’t think it will do a significant change on the surface,” added Gregorak.

“I’m anticipating that we’re going to be racing very similar to what we’re training on, so I don’t think there’ll be any major surprises on what the surface would be like.”

On the other hand, Philippine delegation Chef de Mission Bones Floro praised Miller’s work ethic at the Olympic Athletes Village.

“He [Miller] is very professional when it comes to time and preparing his equipment and he has a plan in everything he does. He really wants to give his best for our country,” Floro said.

Miller’s second event, the men’s slalom is slated on Wednesday, February 16. /rcg

