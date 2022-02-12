PrimaryHomes Breaks Ground 11.4-hectare Project in Toledo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In response to the growing demand for living spaces in Toledo City, Cebu-based developer Primary Homes Inc. held a groundbreaking ceremony for its first horizontal project in the city on February 10, 2022.

The event marked a significant milestone for the developer as the 11.4-hectare property is their first venture into a large-scale residential development in Toledo city.

With Primary Homes’ track record of three decades and its network of integrated shelter solutions together with the rest of the Primary Group of Builders, the PrimaryHomes Toledo Project will be built with the workmanship the PrimaryHomes brand is famous for.

Fully backed by the local government unit and the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC), PHI’s Toledo Project will soon have a total of 1,300 mixed product-type houses and lot units built with the brand’s signature skill and integrity.

The groundbreaking was led by PHI President, Mr. Stephen Charles Liu, Toledo City Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales, Vice Mayor Jay B. Sigue, NAPC secretary Atty. Noel Felongco, and former Department of Agrarian Reform Secretary Atty. John Raulo Castriciones.

With the significant demand for housing in Toledo, the city’s continued economic growth, we anticipate a strong demand for the housing market and we are excited to embark on more projects with the city government. STEPHEN CHARLES LIU Primary Homes, Inc. President

According to Liu, the project stemmed after the brand saw a growing demand for affordable housing in the city. Despite the continued threat made by the Coronavirus, more and more investments have been pouring into the city.

“This project is a product of collaboration between Primary Homes and with the local government of Toledo city. The project is just a first among the many future projects we hope to make and we look forward to more partnerships with them,” said Liu.

In 2020, Toledo City was recognized by the national government as the top-performing city in local revenue generation.

Toledo City, the lone city in the western part of the province, boasts a diverse mix of businesses that contribute to the continued growth of its economy. Among the City’s economic drivers are its mining, power, and rich port industries.

Toledo City is located approximately 50km from Cebu City, about an hour drive via the Naga-Uling Road, and is also accessible to other parts of Cebu through various road networks. /rcg

