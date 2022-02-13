Danao City mountain bike series slated to start on Feb. 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The largest and grandest mountain bike event here, the ‘Race Against Drugs & Bike To Stay Healthy Against Covid-19,’ returns to Danao City in northern Cebu on February 25.

The highly-successful mountain bike competition is organized by the Danao City Sports Commission (DCSC).

Last year, Oscar “Boying” Rodriguez, the head of DCSC and vice president of Philcycling and his team amassed around 400 cyclists from various parts of Cebu and the Visayas in the the three-leg mountainbike series held in Barangay Sandayong Sur in Danao City.

For this year’s edition, there will still be three legs scheduled with Stage One kicking off on February 25 while Stage Two is on April 3, and the final stage on May 1.

The competition has eight categories; the elite men and women’s, junior (men and women’s), youth 13-16 (boys and girls), 19-29 years old, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60-above.

Each category ranks the best performing cyclists via points system. The cyclist with the highest accumulated points after the three legs will be named champion. The first placer gets the highest point while the rest of the finishers earn corresponding points.

A total of P150,000 worth of cash prizes awaits the winning cyclists in the competition.

Last year, Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) silver medalist Niño Surban and Shagne Yaoyao dominated the three-leg series in the men and women’s elite category. They won first place in all three legs.

The rest of last year’s winning cyclists were Khalil Sanchez, Romeo Fabian Jr., Reneer Hinampas, Jessie Sanchez, Jeffrey Silvano, Alvin Maglasang, Nilo Barbalose, Randolf Lee, Eulogio Yu, and Niño Jhay Benedict Gungob.

The registration fee for this year’s race is pegged at P300 that includes food and the event shirt. For further information about the upcoming mountainbike competition, check out DCSC’s official Facebook page.

