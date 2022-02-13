OdettePH: Taiwan donates building materials to Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Nearly two months since Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) ravaged Cebu, help from foreign governments continue to pour.

The latest involved building materials from the Taiwanese government.

Taiwan’s Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines, in a press statement, said at least 100 metric tons of various relief goods were sent to the country recently.

The shipment arrived last February 8 at the Port of Cebu.

This includes at least two containers of building materials, such as corrugated sheets, plywood, tarpaulin, tie wires, nail, and carpentry tools, intended for the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, and Negros.

Ambassador Peiyung Hsu, representative from TECO, also paid a courtesy visit to Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on February 9.

During the meeting, Hsu brought news to the governor of Taiwan’s latest batch of donations.

Aside from building materials, the Taiwanese government also provided rice, food rations, building materials, hand tools, and bottled water to other Odette-stricken areas in the country.

They turned over portions of the donation that arrived last February 8 to the Nature kids for Siargao Association Inc. (NKSA), a non-government organization for Odette survivors in the island.

To recall, last December, the Taiwanese government also donated 10 metric tons of relief goods to Odette-hit provinces in the country. It included the 6,300 kilograms of rice for Central Visayas.

Taiwan also gave financial assistance worth US$500,000 to the Philippines and handed an additional P6.7 million pesos from various Taiwanese private organizations.

“Taiwan’s contribution to post-typhoon recovery and rehabilitation efforts embodies the spirit of “Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping,” and Bayanihan spirit between Taiwan and the Philippines. Taiwan sincerely hopes its relief assistance could help the affected families rebuild their homes and return to normal lives,” TECO stated in the same press release.

