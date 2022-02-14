Mandaue police give V-Day gifts to families, who lost loved ones due to Odette

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Mandaue City Police Office have distributed relief goods and 10 liters of drinking water to families who lost loved ones due to super typhoon Odette.

They also offered songs and flowers to the families.

In Mandaue City, particularly in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Maguikay, seven individuals died after the concrete fence of a warehouse near their houses collapsed due to the strong winds brought by the super typhoon.

The seven individuals belonged to two families.

“Kaning tanan amoang gipaningkamutan para lang ma aware ang maong mga biktima nga kitang tanan isip usa ka community kita nagbinatiay. Nag minahalay ta unya dili sila pasagdan sa atoang kapulisan and local government,” said Oriol.

(All of these were done by us to make these victims aware that we feel for you as part of the community. We love each other and the police and local government will take care of you.)

Oriol said they were also helped by some of their stakeholders who donated goods among others.

Earlier on Monday, police officials also conducted a virtual Public Safety Awareness Symposium for the youth.

He said one of the things they discussed was about being a responsible youth.

“Para kana pod sila belonging sa youth sector mahimong responsable, mahimong ehemplo sa uban pong kabatan-unan nato,” said Oriol.

(So that those belonging to the youth sector will become responsible, will be made examples of the other youth.)

Oriol said that they also already visited motels, hotels, and pension houses and reminded them to be mindful of their guests and not accept minors.

