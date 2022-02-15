Day 1 of vax drive for 5 to 11 successful, officials say
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children 5 to 11 years old in Cebu last Monday, February 14 was a success, health officials said.
“(It was a) very good turn out for our day 1,” said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).
Some of the local governments that have begun the second phase of the pediatric vaccination included the cities of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Talisay, and Naga.
Cebu City, on the other hand, has pushed back its launching as they continue to iron out its preparations.
The Cebu City Sports Complex and Ayala Center Cebu were selected as dedicated vaccination sites for children in the specified age range.
DOH-7 is aiming to jab at least 175,000 children from at least nine localities in Metro Cebu with COVID-19 vaccines.
/ dcb
