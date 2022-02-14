Lapu-Lapu aims to jab 60K kids, whose ages are 5 to 11 years old

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government is targeting to inoculate 60,000 kids whose ages are 5 to 11 years old.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Office (CHO), however, said that as of the moment, they only master listed 5,000 for the age group.

On Monday, February 14, 2022, the city has already started vaccinating 5-11 years old with Pfizer Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

The vaccination was held at the Lapu-Lapu City Central School in Barangay Looc.

Realiza said that they received 3,000 dosages of the vaccine from the Department of Health (DOH).

The city also targets to inoculate from 800 to 1,000 kids per day.

“Katong mga ginikanan, mopakita sa PSA sa bata, at the same time ang ilang ID nga magpamatuod nga sila maoy ginikanan ug naa pod silay ma-present nga ID sa bata pod,” she said.

(The parents should present the PSA of the child, at the same time their ID that proves that they are the parent of the child, and they should also present an ID for the child.)

“Pero inkaso nga ang nagdala diri dili ginikanan, guardian lang, mangayo sila ug certificate gikan sa barangay nga nagpamatuod nga related sila,” Realiza said.

(In case, the one accompanying the child is not the parent, he or she is the guardian, then he or she should get a certificate from the barangay proving that they are related with the child.)

Benjamin Villarin, a resident of Soong I, has visited the vaccination site, along with his 9-year-old niece.

He said that the parent of her niece could not take the child to the vaccination site, since both of them had work.

“Sugot ra man ang ginikanan ani niya kay proteksyon man pod ni sa bata. Gawas ana, bakunado man pod mi tanan didto sa balay,” Villarin said.

(The parents agreed to have her vaccinated because that is protection for the child. Aside from that, we are all vaccinated in our home.)

To ensure that children will also have fun during their vaccination, vaccinators wear costumes of superheroes and cartoon characters.

Aside from this, kids can also enjoy free ice cream and cotton candy.

Each child has also received a toy that was sponsored by a fast-food chain.

