Unbeaten Suganob banners “Kumong Bol-anon III” on March 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The “Kumong Bol-anon III” boxing card slated on March 7 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol will feature 12 hard knuckle bouts headlined by PMI Boxing Stable’s Regie Suganob.

The 24-year old Suganob of Dauis, Bohol wrested the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Youth light flyweight title last December by beating Jerome Baloro via unanimous decision.

On March 7, he will face Ricardo Sueno of Elorde Boxing Stable in a 10-round, non-title bout under the 112lbs division.

The unbeaten Suganob punched his way through the world ratings after his victory against Baloro.

He is now ranked No. 10 in the IBF’s light flyweight division along with two other Filipino contenders Mark Vicelles and Christian Araneta both from Omega Boxing Gym. Vicelles is ranked No. 5 while Araneta is at No. 6.

Suganob has nine wins with three knockouts while Sueno has a 10-4-4 (win-loss-draw) with three knockouts and has twice as much experience in the ring as Suganob.

Sueno needs to shake off ring rust though considering he hasn’t fought since 2019. His last bout was in Japan on February 12, 2019, where he lost to Taku Kuwahara via unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, Suganob’s older brother, Rodel, will face former world title challenger Vergilio Silvano of Dalaguete, Cebu in an eight-rounder duel.

The 25-year old Rodel Suganob is also unbeaten at 5-0-1 (win-loss-draw) with one knockout while Silvano has 21-7-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 12 knockouts, but hasn’t fought since 2016.

Rodel’s last bout was also in December last year against Garry Rojo who he knocked out in the first round of their eight-rounder bout.

Silvano’s last bout in 2016 was against fellow world title challenger Aston Palicte where he lost via knockout. He fought for the IBF world minimumweight title in 2013 versus Katsunari Takayama but lost via unanimous decision.

The rest of the fight card pits Jake Amparo vs. Ronald Ewican, Kim Lindog vs. Anthony Galigao, Jhaleel Payao vs. Dondee Pumar, Antonio Seismundo vs. Ryan Maano, Angelou Dalogdog vs. Mark Jequinto, John Vincent Pangga vs. Pablito Balidio, Shane Gentallan vs. Rodel Fuentes, Christian Balunan vs. Jelou Libres, Rey Dogelio vs. Rich Neil Rosalas, and Reymart Tagacanao vs. Henry Flor. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Unbeaten Suganob brothers headline Bohol’s first pandemic pro boxing card

Gabunilas, Suganob are GAB’s ‘Boxers of the Month’

Bohol boxers ready to rumble in ‘Kumong Bol-anon’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy