5-year-old boy’s study routine rant tickles netizens

CEBU, Philippines—A TikTok video of a five-year-old boy from Davao Oriental talking or complaining about his study routine is taking the internet world by storm.

Rolita Malinao Melchor told CDN Digital in an interview that his son, Louise Gabriel Melchor, is a diligent child but also has a wise and witty side.

“Nakakatandang kapatid ko po yon [kumuha ng video], siya yong nagbabantay sa kanya ngayon. Siya yong nagsend ng video sa akin dahil tuwing nag aaral sila, ang dami niyang kakaaliw na alibi kaya nagdecide siya na evideo para mapanood namin mag asawa,” Melchor said.

The little boy can be seen in the video finishing his letter tracing sheets while talking to his aunt.

“Ugma study ta. Ugma, study na pud ta. Ugma study na pud ta. Ugma na pud ta. Hangtod sa hangtod, study gihapon. Hangtod sa hangtod, mag-study gihapon. Pag naa na silamama, study gihapon uy. Pag naa na sila mama. Study gihapon hangtod sa hangtod.

Unsa ma’y naa ana. Unsa ma’y problema ana,” Louise Gabriel told her aunt in the video which has now over 7 thousand reactions, 2.6 thousand shares, and 114 thousand views on CDN Digital’s Facebook page.

Melchor said she did not expect the video would go viral on social media when she uploaded it.

She said they are proud and happy that their youngest son is doing well academically.

Louise Gabriel is a Kindergarten level 2 student at Christian Learning School in Batobato, San Isidro, Davao Oriental.

Melchor said his son wants to be a policeman someday.

“Gusto niya maging police pag laki niya. Bilang mga magulang wala po kaming ibang hangad kung di mapabuti silang magkakapatid lalo na si Gab,” she said.

“Honestly wala akong balak gumawa ng YouTube channel for him dahil hindi ako sanay sa ganito. Pero noong nakita ko na nagviral siya, naisipan kung iupload ang full video niya sa YouTube para kung sakali man na magkaroon ng kita ay balak ko siyang ikuha ng educational plan para secure na ang pang kolehiyo niya. Dahil since siya ang bunso at may edad na kaming mag asawa di namin alam kung maabotan pa namin ang pagcollege niya. Kung papalarin na kumita deritso agad sa educational plan niya yan,” she added.

As parents, she said they want to give him a bright future despite having to sacrifice being together as a family for now.

Louise Gabriel is the youngest of two siblings. Both his parents are working in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“Wala kaming ibang hangad kung di ang bright future nilang dalawa kaya mas pinili naming malayo sa kanila para lang maiprovide ang mga pangangailangan nila. Sa totoo lang gustong gusto na naming umuwi dahil miss na miss na namin sila. Pero since di talaga kakayanin dahil wala naman kaming trabaho sa Pinas tinitiis na lang po muna. Hopefully by next year makakauwi na kami,” she said. /rcg

