Liloan police looking for mom, who left dead baby in Tayud shoreline

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police and barangay officials are still looking for the mother of the newborn baby, who was found dead on the shoreline of Sitio Cumpang, Barangay Tayud, Liloan town in northern Cebu on Friday morning, February 18.

Police Staff Sergeant Neil Ryan Calle, desk officer of the Liloan Police Station, said in a phone interview on February 19 that they were still investigating and trying to identify the mother of the baby.

Calle was referring to the dead baby, who was found by a fisherman stuck between a crevice of a rock on the shoreline of Sitio Cumpang at around 8 a.m. on February 18.

Calle said that authorities had already buried the baby in a public cemetery in Barangay Poblacion in Liloan town.

With this development, Calle has appealed to those, who are not ready yet to become parents, not to engage in sexual activities.

Calle said that a fisherman, Arnel Caya, found the dead baby on the shoreline of Cumpang.

Caya informed the public officials of the dead baby, who in turn informed the police about it.

Caya also said if they would identify the mother of the dead baby, then they would bring her in and find out why she left the dead baby at the shoreline of Sitio Cumpang.

He said if evidence would warrant it, the mother would be facing a charge of Infanticide.

