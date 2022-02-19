Rama seeks P400M more for financial aid to Cebu City’s typhoon victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is asking for at least P400 million for additional aid in the Supplemental Budget No. 1.

Rama told CDN Digital that he would want more residents to receive the P5,000 aid for structure owners of damaged homes.

The P400 million will be part of another P1 billion supplemental budget that the mayor will be asking from the City Council.

“I think we are asking over a billion. The P400 million may not even be enough pa. Once ma approved, tanawn pa gyod nato kay daghan kaayog alegrahonon,” said Rama.

(I think we are asking over a billion pesos. The P400 million may not even be enough. Once it will be approved, we will see because we still have a lot to take care of.)

The mayor wants more affected residents to get the aid because for the first release of the aid, the city focused only on marginalized communities.

Rama wants all victims to receive the aid because no matter their income bracket, they will need it.

This is also why all structure owners will receive the same P5,000 whether their homes were partially or totally damaged.

However, he wants a comprehensive list of beneficiaries because he received complaints from barangays that some residents were getting twice the aid.

The distribution of financial aid continues in the barangays.

On February 19, 2022, an additional 26 barangays will get the aid.

Over 50 barangays have already got the aid after Rama has set a deadline of February 25, 2022.

Here are the list od barangays where distribution will be held:

BARANGAY: VENUE/BENEFICIARY

Apas . Brgy. Gym. 2,952

Dulho Fatima Brgy Gym 733

Lorega-SM Brgy. Gym 944

Camputhaw Purok 8 Gym 812

Suba Gym 519

Babag Gym 1,138

Quiot. Gym 607

Pulang bato Gym 780

Binaliw House to house 1,003

Sudlon 2 Gym 446

Sudlon 1 Brgy Hall 898

Kalunasan Kalunasan E/S 1,479

Pahina Central Gym 497

Pit-os House to house 641

Kinasang-an Gym 734

Adlaon Gym 605

Budlaan Gym 540

Tinago. Gym 458

Bacayan Gym 71

Sudlon 2 Gym 541

Sawang Calero Sawang E/S. 466

San Nicolas

Proper Parish Gym 343

Santa Cruz Brgy Hall 34

Barrio Luz Gym 128

Lahug House to house 2,204

Beneficiaries must bring a valid identification card.

