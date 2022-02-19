Rama seeks P400M more for financial aid to Cebu City’s typhoon victims

Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama is seeking P400 million more for the financial aid of typhoon victims in the city.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is asking for at least P400 million for additional aid in the Supplemental Budget No. 1. 

Rama told CDN Digital that he would want more residents to receive the P5,000 aid for structure owners of damaged homes. 

The P400 million will be part of another P1 billion supplemental budget that the mayor will be asking from the City Council. 

“I think we are asking over a billion. The P400 million may not even be enough pa. Once ma approved, tanawn pa gyod nato kay daghan kaayog alegrahonon,” said Rama. 

(I think we are asking over a billion pesos. The P400 million may not even be enough. Once it will be approved, we will see because we still have a lot to take care of.)

The mayor wants more affected residents to get the aid because for the first release of the aid, the city focused only on marginalized communities. 

Rama wants all victims to receive the aid because no matter their income bracket, they will need it. 

This is also why all structure owners will receive the same P5,000 whether their homes were partially or totally damaged. 

However, he wants a comprehensive list of beneficiaries because he received complaints from barangays that some residents were getting twice the aid. 

The distribution of financial aid  continues in the barangays. 

On February 19, 2022, an additional 26 barangays will get the aid. 

Over 50 barangays have already got the aid after Rama has set a deadline of February 25, 2022. 

Here are the list od barangays where distribution will be held: 

BARANGAY:       VENUE/BENEFICIARY

Apas .                   Brgy. Gym.      2,952

Dulho Fatima        Brgy Gym         733

Lorega-SM           Brgy. Gym          944

Camputhaw          Purok 8 Gym     812

Suba                     Gym                       519

Babag                   Gym                   1,138

Quiot.                    Gym                   607

Pulang bato          Gym                    780

Binaliw             House to house   1,003

Sudlon 2              Gym                     446

Sudlon 1              Brgy Hall              898

Kalunasan       Kalunasan E/S     1,479

Pahina Central     Gym                      497

Pit-os               House to house      641

Kinasang-an         Gym                    734

Adlaon                  Gym                    605

Budlaan                Gym                    540

Tinago.                 Gym                     458

Bacayan               Gym                       71

Sudlon 2               Gym                      541

Sawang Calero  Sawang E/S.          466

San Nicolas 

Proper               Parish Gym              343                              

Santa Cruz        Brgy Hall                    34

Barrio Luz            Gym                        128

Lahug              House to house       2,204

Beneficiaries must bring a valid identification card.

