PDEA-7: Arrest of mechanic-alleged drug peddler makes Mantalongon roads safer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The arrest of a 25-year-old mechanic, who allegedly sells illegal drugs to habal-habal and tricycle drivers in Barangay Mantalongon, Dalaguete town in southern Cebu, will make it safer for commuters to travel in the area.

Levi Ortiz, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) director, said that this was because drivers, who are illegal drug users, were a danger on the road.

“The suspect might not be considered a high-value target, but his illegal drug activities create a great risk for commuters and the general public because drivers using illegal drugs are a major hazard on the roadway,” said Ortiz.

He was referring to the arrested mechanic, whom Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, identified as Albino Amarado, 25, of Purok Sto. Niño, Barangay Mantalongon, who was caught with 1 gram of suspected shabu during a joint buy-bust operation in the barangay on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Alcantara said that Amarado’s target market was allegedly the habal-habal and tricycle drivers in the area.

Ortiz, for his part, said that Amarado was not in their watch list of higher value individuals in the illegal drug trade, but his arrest was equally important because of his target market which would affect the safety of passengers.

Aside from that, Alcantara also described Amarado as one who could dispose 5 grams of shabu in a week.

She also said that the Amarado allegedly would get his supply of illegal drugs from a source in Cebu City.

She said that they were still interrogating Amarado to identify his source of illegal drugs and of the possible cohorts of the suspect.

The suspect was detained at the holding facility of PDEA-7 in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City pending the filing of charges.

As for the drivers, who are allegedly illegal drug users, Alcantara said that this would be the time for BADAC or the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council to intervene and encourage these alleged users to enrol in the community-based drug rehabilitation program (CBDRP).

“I-house visit katong mga identified nga users. PNP, PDEA, and ang barangay ang movisit para iencourage sila to enrol sa CBDRP,” she said.

(The PNP, PDEA and barangay officials will visit [those drug users] to encourage them to enrol in the CBDRP.)

Dalaguete is a first class municipality of the province of Cebu located 84 kilometers south of Cebu City. Mantalongon is a mountain barangay of this southern town.

