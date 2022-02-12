Woman caught with P6.8M worth of ‘shabu’ in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police continue to track down the possible drug supplier/s of a 43-year-old woman who was caught with P6.8 million worth of ‘shabu’ in Barangay Alang-Alang in Mandaue City on Saturday dawn, February 12, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Oriol, city deputy director for operations of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), identified the female suspect as Joylyn Andamon, 43, a resident of Sitio Villa Zacate, Barangay Basak-Pardo in Cebu City.

The city’s intelligence unit operatives confiscated a kilo of ‘shabu’ from her possession with an estimated value of P6.8 million.

Oriol added that Andamon was included in their list of high-value individuals in terms of illegal drugs at the city level. He said they have been tracking Andamon for quite a while now as they also received information that the suspect operates not only in Mandaue City but also in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City, and some areas in Cebu province.

However, Oriol said they are still conducting further investigation to find out her supplier and possible cohorts.

Oriol said Andamon claimed that she started selling small volumes of ‘shabu’ until she gradually sold larger quantities of the illegal substance. According to Oriol, Andamon has been in the illegal drug trade for more than a year now and could dispose of at least a kilo of shabu per week.

Oriol also admitted that community support played a crucial role in the arrest of the suspect saying they have been receiving tips about Andamon’s illegal activity in the city.

“Karon man gud panahona, daghan na kaayo ang mga muhatag og impormasyon ug very cooperative na kaayo ang mga tawo karon then mga ordinary citizens muhatag og information including pod sa atoang barangay officials, so niabot jod sa kapulisan ang impormasyon labi na nga nadawat nato nga information nga dinaghan iyang [disposal],”Oriol said.

The police officer however disclosed that they have yet to establish the suspect’s background.

Based on their previous operations and continued monitoring, Oriol said that most of the arrested suspects were from other places and were only transacting in Mandaue City.

He added that the success of their campaign against illegal drugs in the city also largely depends on the continued cooperation of the community and the barangays.

“Tungod niini dali kay nato sila nga maila and maprofile ilang drug operations. Mao na nga mas dali karon ang pagpahigayon og illegal drug operations,” Oriol said. /rcg

READ:

Mandaue buy-bust yields P1.4M shabu, HVI arrested

Pregnant woman nabbed P7M worth of illegal drugs in Mandaue City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy