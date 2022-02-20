Durano: To ‘win’ over foreign tourists, Cebu must improve healthcare services 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If it meant winning back the trust and confidence of foreign tourists, Cebu province should improve its healthcare facilities and services.

Aspiring Cebu governor and former Tourism Secretary Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano pointed this out as the province welcomed back foreign travelers after two years.

Durano, in a statement sent to members of the media, said Cebu province should enhance its capacity to respond to any health crisis if it meant encouraging foreign tourists to visit the province again.

“Turismo ang giistoryaan pero mubalik gyud ta sa problema sa healthcare service sa Probinsya (We are talking about tourism but the problem on the province’s healthcare service will return). It’s interconnected. We need to improve the public healthcare system of the province to show that we are capable of handling future surges or any medical concerns,” Durano said.

He added that foreign tourists should be assured that Cebu’s healthcare sector would be ready to address any health-related concerns following the challenges the province had faced at the height of the pandemic.

“We should be opening our borders to foreign tourists so we can revive our economy. But we also have to be ready. Mao dapat kumpleto atong mga Provincial ug district hospitals, ug dapat mas musaka pa ang vaccinated individuals sa probinsya,” explained Durano.

(We should be opening our borders to foreign tourists so we can revive our economy. But we also have to be ready. That is why the provincial and district hospitals should have complete [equipment and staff] and the vaccinated individuals in the province should also increase.)

Durano is gunning for the gubernatorial post in the upcoming May 2022 elections. He will be facing incumbent Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Among the programs he will be pursuing, if elected in office, is to improve Cebu province’s healthcare and tourism industries.

