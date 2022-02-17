Ace gains support from BBM-Sara groups in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu gubernatorial bet, former Sec. Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano, has gained the support of an alliance of groups backing the UniTeam of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The UniTeam-Marcos Duterte (MD) Alliance Cebu group formally threw their support for Durano’s gubernatorial bid on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, according to a press release.

The group gathered at the Durano-Davide Headquarters in Mandaue City in a ceremony to officially endorse Durano.

Durano, however, has yet to announce the Presidential bet he will be endorsing for the incoming elections.

Except for his running mate, incumbent Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III, most of Durano’s political allies, particularly those from Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud), have pledged their support to Marcos and Duterte-Carpio.

UniTeam-MD Cebu for Ace

At least 80 members and officers from the UniTeam-MD Alliance Cebu, led by its chairperson Riman Castellano, were present during Wednesday’s event, the statement added.

Castellano was quoted as saying that their alliance currently has no less than 300,000 members in Cebu, including those from the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu.

He added that they chose to endorse Durano for his promise to improve the province’s healthcare sector.

For his part, Durano expressed gratitude for the support the group has given to him for the gubernatorial race.

“Dako gyud kaayo nakong garbo, and I’m very humbled na kita maoy gi-endorse sa Uniteam-MD group kay kibaw gyud ko nga they are all over the Province,” said Durano.

Durano will be facing incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia in the May 9, 2022 polls. He will be running under the Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago (PPP), which has yet to endorse a Presidential candidate.

