Cebu Masons remember the heroism of Jose Abad Santos

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — On February 19, the Leon Kilat Masonic Lodge No. 437 celebrated the first year anniversary of the installation of the obelisk located in Sitio Tan-awan in Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City in honor of the late Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines and an iconic member of the Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippines, Jose Abad Santos.

Members of the Leon Kilat Masonic Lodge No. 437 led by its Worshipful Master David Alexander Patriana conducted a wreath- laying ceremony to commemorate the birth anniversary of Abad Santos and celebrate the first year anniversary of the construction of the obelisk.

February 19 was also the celebration of the 126th birthday of the late SC Chief Justice which makes their wreath-laying activity “a fitting way to honor his life and heroism,” the group said in a press release.

Saturday’s gathering was also attended by Engr. Leslie Anthony Molina of the 2nd engineering district of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7), who expressed his admiration for Abad Santos’ heroism and patriotism.

Molina asked others, who were in attendance, to emulate these qualities of the late Chief Justice.

In his message, Carcar City Vice-Mayor Nicepura Apura expressed his appreciation to the Leon Kilat Masonic Lodge No. 437 and DPWH for informing them that their city was an important place in the life of Abad Santos as he was captured in the area before he was executed by the Japanese during the second world war.

Knowing this important part of history and having the obelisk in Tan-awan made him an even prouder Carcaranon, Apura was quoted saying.

The obelisk stands in an area that overlooks the mountain ranges of Carcar City in southern Cebu.

Since its inauguration, the obelisk has become a well-known “stopover” for local travellers thus helping the city’s economy. / dcb

