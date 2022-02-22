Blue eyes of girl from Leyte mesmerize netizens

CEBU, Philippines—A six-year-old girl from Hinundayan, Southern Leyte, who has a pair of beautiful blue eyes, is now trending on Facebook.

A lot of netizens were mesmerized by the child’s unique eye color since it is not common for Filipinos to have blue eyes.

The person, who took the photos, Nico Adam, told CDN Digital that he saw “Kulot” (not her real name) during a relief distribution to college students in Hinundayan, where he was a volunteer.

“While our team’s busy distributing relief packs and safety kits to some college students in Hinundayan, Southern Leyte, this beautiful kid caught my attention,” said Adam.

“She reminds me of the blue-eyed Fremen in the planet Arrakis from the 2021 film ‘Dune.’ Her eyes are just mesmerizing. It’s like a small window which transports you to a blue galaxy in space. This product of genetic switch, I presumed, is visually striking but it may come with a few risks per some studies,” Adam added.

Adam said Kulot has no foreign blood and has a hundred percent Filipino blood.

Eye care doctor Jacqueline Marice Gamboa said this was due to gene mutation.

After the post went viral on social media, an eye specialist contacted Kulot and her family to have her eyes checked.

“God is at work. He really amazes me. There are now a number of people who extended their help to Kulot and her family. In any ways, big or small, I know Kulot and her family are grateful for all those who showed love and shared their blessings to them.

“With your donation and kind heart, Kulot will now be checked by an eye specialist. Something that her mother is praying for since then,” he said.

